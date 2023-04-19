‘Get ready to paddle on out:’ SeaWorld announces opening month for ‘Pipeline’ coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to hang ten at SeaWorld Orlando.

On Wednesday, the theme park announced that its newest attraction, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster“ will officially open to guests in May.

Theme park leaders made the announcement in a video posted on social media.

“Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster” will take guests on an incredible journey with five different airtime moments as it races up to heights of 110 feet in the air along the 2,950-feet of track. Right now, construction crews are busy putting the final touches on areas around the attraction.

Hard Hat Tour of Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando

Just last month, crews began testing the ride vehicle on the tracks.

In The Loop: SeaWorld Orlando testing of new roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster

Pipeline’s surfboard style ride vehicle will have guests standing and locked into a neutral position. During your journey on the waves, the ride vehicle will simulate surfing by moving up and down.

SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster (WKMG)

The surfing experience will be incredible from the moment the ride begins. Leaders said the ride will blast out of the attraction’s station at 60 miles per hour where it will hit its first surfing maneuver and into an impressive 110 feet tall “hammerhead wave.”

The 110-second ride will then send riders into several back and forth surfing-style cutbacks, manuvers, a splash down experience and an impressive 360-degree inversion.

SeaWorld Orlando begins testing "Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster" (WKMG)

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual passholders will be among the first riders to access to “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens this spring.

The minimum height requirement for Pipeline is 54 inches, and the maximum height is 78 inches. A test seat and height requirement sign will be found outside the ride queue.

Click here to learn more about Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster.

