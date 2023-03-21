75º

SeaWorld: ‘Pipeline’ surf coaster testing underway

New roller coaster attraction opens this spring

Landon McReynolds, Producer

SeaWorld Orlando begins testing "Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster" (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is one step closer to opening its new attraction, “Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster.”

Guests visiting the theme park are now getting the chance to see the coaster testing as it races along the 2,950 feet of track. When the attraction opens this spring, it will feature a number of thrills as it races up to heights of 110 feet in the air and reaches maximum speeds of 60 mph, with five different airtime moments.

Last month, SeaWorld allowed News 6 into the construction site to see the work that was underway.

See the interview below.

Leaders said testing the attraction was the next step in the process before opening to the general public. SeaWorld leaders told News 6 that the ride’s manufacturer, B&M Rides, will conduct its own testing before handing it over to the SeaWorld for additional test runs.

Pipeline’s surfboard style ride vehicle will have guests standing and locked into a neutral position. During the journey on the waves, the ride vehicle will simulate surfing by moving up and down. The ride will send riders into several back and forth surfing-style cutbacks, maneuvers, a splashdown experience and an impressive 360-degree inversion.

The coaster is located near the theme park’s front entrance gates, in an area formally used by a number of popular festivals. When Pipeline opens, leaders said the area will have an all-new feel to it and the theme park plans to bring back some festival food booths used throughout the year.

SeaWorld Orlando begins testing "Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster" (WKMG)

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual passholders will be among the first riders to access to “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens this spring.

The minimum height requirement for Pipeline is 54 inches and the maximum height is 78 inches. A test seat and height requirement sign will be found outside the ride queue.

