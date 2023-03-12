Aquatica celebrates 15 years, shares details about all-new Turi’s Kid Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica, SeaWorld Orlando’s water park, is currently celebrating 15 years of fun with its guests.

Last week, the water park invited members of the media out to celebrate the special occasion and hear about its exciting lineup of events and attractions this year.

One of the biggest additions is the opening of a new enhanced children’s play area being called Turi’s Kid Cove. The new play area, taking over Kata’s Kookaburra Cove, will feature watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles and an all-new slide being called Tamariki Twirl.

Turi’s Kid Cove: Opening Spring 2023 (WKMG)

“When we open this area, you’re going to experience 12 slides, that is highlighted with Tamariki Twirl. It’s a smaller version of one of our more thrilling slides in the park. Really, what we’re trying to accomplish is allow our younger guests to get that same thrilling experience that our more seasoned sliders get to experience,” said Brad Gilmour, park president at Aquatica.

Leaders said the new slide will be a smaller version of its exciting attraction, KareKare Curl.

Aquatica said the new attraction, located between Big Surf Shores and Mango Market, will open sometime this spring. Leaders hope the new attraction will build on the park’s largest capital investment last year which included more loungers and beach chairs across the park, new quick service food locations, and new body slide, Reef Plunge.

Reef Plunge at Aquatica (WKMG)

This year, the park is also introducing what it’s calling its strongest line-up of events in the park’s history.

The popular family events kickoff with the island-inspired event, “Aloha to Summer” (Saturday and Sundays in May), the Puerto Rican celebration, Noche De San Juan (happening in June), the Latin-inspired event, Fiesta Aquatica (Saturday and Sundays running Sept. 16 to Oct. 15) and the popular Beach Nights (every Saturday in January - February and Oct. - Dec.).

Aquatica celebrates 15 years in operation (McReynolds)

One of the best ways for guests to experience all the exciting events this year is by purchasing an Aquatica Orlando fun card or annual passes. Annual passholders can enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more.

Aquatica celebrates 15 years in operation (WKMG)

Click here to learn more about Aquatica.

