Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival returning with new delicious dishes

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing for the return of its premier spring festival, the Food and Wine Festival.

Beginning March 10, guests can sip and savor their way around the park, trying all-new delicious dishes, wines, craft brews and cocktails. The festival will also feature a diverse lineup of free concerts from big names, including country singers Dustin Lynch and Gabby Barrett, R&B singer Flo Rida, and the rock band group Walk the Moon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Guests can indulge in savory bites like a Chimichurri beef skewer, watermelon salad or a buffalo chicken egg roll. On the drink menu, a number of cocktails will be available including a spicy watermelon margarita, a twisted lemonade and a large selection of wines and beers.

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival also includes some sweet treats for guests to savor, including a pina colada trifle, macarons and a number of food & wine signature cupcakes.

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Click here to see the menus for this year’s festival.

Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $70 or take it up a notch and with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85. Busch Gardens pass members get the VIP treatment and can purchase an exclusive pass member lanyard including 18 samples for the price of $70.

The Food & Wine Festival is free with park admission and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 21.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.