Kennedy Space Center’s ‘All Systems Are Go’ experience gets opening date

All Systems Are Go Edutainment Experience to Land at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex March 24, 2023

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Get ready to join Snoopy and Woodstock for an out-of-this-world experience at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The space complex will open its all-new educational and immersive experience on March 24 called “All Systems Are Go.”

Located in Universe Theater, guests will join Snoopy and Woodstock as they’re called by a launch director to assist with the next NASA Artemis mission. The show will feature state-of-the-art puppetry, lights, sounds. The complex said guests will learn about everything from training for the mission, testing the Orion spacecraft and visiting other planets.

“We have been working hard to make sure that our multi-generational appeal extends to our youngest space explorers,” said Therrin Protze, COO of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “This new show will delight guests of all ages as it features the loveable Peanuts characters and Snoopy, who has contributed to the excitement for NASA human spaceflight missions for more than 50 years.”

To enhance the quality of the 20-minute immersive experience, an original score, created exclusively for the show, will showcase a mix of orchestral, contemporary, and jazz styles. Leaders said the 300-seat Universe Theater has been updated with screens, lights and integrated laser projectors.

Click here to learn more about Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

