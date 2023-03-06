Gatorland’s Gator Gully Splash Park gets new water features

Gatorland’s Gator Gully Splash Park Offers More Fun With Brand New Water Features

ORLANDO, Fla, – Families visiting Gatorland will have a fun place to cool down from the Florida heat.

The “Alligator Capital of the World” announced last week that it added some new colorful touches to its popular Gator Gully Splash Park.

“We know how much our guests love our Splash Park and cooling off during their visit, so we are working hard to keep making it better,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “Kids, parents and grandparents all have something to enjoy at Gator Gully.”

Visitors will now enjoy a colorful collection of majestic coconut palm sprayers, a radiant butterfly, zany water dragon and of course, brand new gator sculptures to sit on for all the splashes and fun. Gator Gully provides cool to the touch floor panels, shade and vibrant oversized Adirondack chairs for families to relax.

Gatorland’s Gator Gully Splash Park Offers More Fun With Brand New Water Features (Gatorland)

The splash park is free with park admission.

The theme park said now through March 31, Florida residents get half-off a single day admission ticket. Proof of residency required when purchasing tickets at the front gates.

