Andretti Indoor Karting & Games raises hourly pay rate

ORLANDO, Fla. – The entertainment facility Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announced on Monday it is increasing its hourly pay rate for employees.

Employees will have their pay rate increased from $16 to $17.50, with those in culinary increased to $19.

The newly-increased pay rate will be one of the highest in Central Florida, according to a news release.

“At Andretti, we are committed to providing our employees with industry-leading wages, benefits and opportunities,” managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Eddie Hamann said in a news release. “This increased rate will help provide competitive wages for all current and future employees, while also helping to attract the most highly skilled candidates from around the area.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The attraction facility also offers a variety of benefits for its full-time employees such as health insurance, a 401(k) tax plan and a paid vacation.

Part-time employees also receive discounted prices for family and friends at the attraction site.

For more information, visit the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: