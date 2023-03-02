Universal Orlando adds vegan Butterbeer to its Wizarding World menus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is now serving up a vegan version of its popular Butterbeer, the resort announced Thursday.

The theme park said the drink is offered cold or frozen at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

[TRENDING: WATCH IT AGAIN: NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches from Florida | Researcher begins 100-day stay at Florida underwater hotel | Dad accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County home | Become a News 6 Insider]

Though it is a non-dairy product, the taste is the same, with flavors of butterscotch and shortbread and topped with a vegan-friendly Butterbeer froth, Universal said in a news release.

Visitors of Universal Orlando can purchase the vegan drink at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley. Universal Orlando said there are also other vegan menu options that guests can enjoy, including “Irish Stew”, “Shepherd’s Pasty Pie” and the Universal Orlando exclusive, “Mushroom Pie Platter.”

To learn more about the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, visit the park’s website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: