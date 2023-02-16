Universal Studios Hollywood hosts grand opening event for Super Nintendo World

Mark Woodbury and Shigeru Miyamoto during Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 16, 2023

UNIVERSAL CITY, Ca. – Universal Studios Hollywood rolled out the red carpet Wednesday night for its newest attraction, Super Nintendo World.

The highly-anticipated new land is scheduled to open Feb. 17, and will allow guests to step inside the energetic and vibrantly-colored Mushroom Kingdom. The land is also home to the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, Toadstool Café and the 1-UP Factory souvenir store.

Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 16, 2023 (WKMG)

Universal hosted a number of celebrities during Wednesday night’s event, including stars from Illumination’s upcoming “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” such as Chris Pratt (Mario) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad).

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 16, 2023 (WKMG)

Following the red carpet event, media and celebrities gathered to officially welcome the new land into the Universal Studios Hollywood collection.

“Our powerful relationship with Nintendo is built on creativity and a shared vision to create something entirely new,” said Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We literally brought you into Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach‘s colorful and exciting world. And it’s been a terrific journey with Nintendo over the past seven years that culminated in the first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. Now we’re ready to roll out the red carpet and open Super Nintendo World here at Universal Studios Hollywood and there’s more to come soon.”

Super Nintendo World (WKMG)

To conclude the event, Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach stood alongside Universal and Nintendo executives to count down the grand opening celebration, which included Nintendo music and fireworks.

Universal Studios Hollywood is the first U.S. park to have a Super Nintendo World. Universal Orlando Resort will have its own such land at Epic Universe, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

