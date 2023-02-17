Down the warp pipe: A look inside Universal’s Super Nintendo World

UNIVERSAL CITY, Ca. – Get ready to dive down the warp pipe at Universal Studios Hollywood all-new land, Super Nintendo World.

The dynamic land is a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located on the lower lot of the California theme park. Construction of the land began at the theme park back in 2019, with the park officially announcing the opening date last spring.

Super Nintendo World will be a paradise for gamers and families across multiple generations.

“From the moment people walk through that warp pipe and they come into the land - I think it’s kind of overwhelming. You see all the bright colors, all the activations, and you recognize everything because you’ve kind of been here before if you played the game, and even if you hadn’t, I mean, it’s amazing,” said Jon Corfino, Vice President of Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Super Nintendo World is unlike any other project in the Universal Studios Hollywood collection. The creative team worked hand-in-hand with Nintendo to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life.

“It all started with reaching out to the best in the world, and that’s Nintendo,” explained Corfino. “They have been a tremendous partner from early concept, to today and beyond.”

Through the use of Power Up Bands, guests will find innovative ways to play, collect coins and gain high scores visit after visit.

See some of the highlights from the new land below.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

The star attraction in the land is the groundbreaking virtual reality experience, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” Situated on the top of the rolling green hills is Bowser’s castle. When guests step inside they will pass an impressive and large statue of Mario’s arch villain, Bowser.

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge at Super Nintendo World (WKMG)

Guests will then navigate the winding corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies and what appears to be a Bob-omb and Bullet Bill factory. The attraction is unlike anything Universal Creative has developed before.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

The ride seamlessly fuses cutting-edge augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track, Universal said. Guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat ride vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head mounted AR Mario hat inspired goggles.

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride vehicle at Super Nintendo World (WKMG)

While experiencing the ride, guests will collect coins, steer through various courses and try and defeat Bowser and win the Golden Cup.

Toadstool Cafe

Not far from “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is the land’s delightful and mushroom shaped sit-down restaurant called “Toadstool Cafe.”

When guests step inside they will find a number of starters, entrees and desserts that have been whipped up by the popular Nintendo character, Toad. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Question Mark Block Tiramisu and the Princess Peach Cupcake.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

“Chef Toad has created everything that is on the menu today,” explained Julia Thrash, Executive Chef at Universal Studios Hollywood. “All of his inspiration is coming from outside in the Mushroom Kingdom. So, if you look at the menu - everything looks like a mushroom, tastes like a mushroom or is a mushroom - or is somehow themed to the Mushroom Kingdom.”

The sit-down restaurant’s dining room features beautiful décor, complete with views out in the Mushroom Kingdom and Chef Toad’s kitchen. During a guests time inside, the dining room make change as Bowser and other notorious dangers invade.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

Guests can find menus for the Toadstool Cafe on the outside of the restaurant or while in line.

1-UP Factory

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

The land also features an all-new gift shop. Located at the exit of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” is the 1-UP Factory.

The retail location has a plethora of collectable Nintendo memorabilia and features cartoonish bright colors and designs that fit perfectly into the Super Nintendo World. Theming includes large pipes, smaller pipes around the walls, and gears near the checkout.

Super Nintendo World (WKMG)

Guests will find everything from Mario and Luigi themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

Super Nintendo World officially opens on Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The same type of land will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025.

Click here to learn more about Super Nintendo World.

