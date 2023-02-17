‘A game changer:’ Super Nintendo World’s all-new Power-Up band

UNIVERSAL CITY, Ca. – Universal Studios Hollywood is about to take gameplay to the next level.

On Feb. 17, the theme park will officially open its Super Nintendo World to eager fans from around the world. When guests step inside, they will be greeted with an immersive experience like no other. The vibrant and colorful land will be home to the groundbreaking virtual reality attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” the Toadstool Café and the 1-UP Factory gift shop.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

Something that makes this land so special is not just the main attractions inside - but rather the playability within the Mushroom Kingdom.

Guests will have the chance to buy wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands called Power-Up Bands.

Power Up Bands used at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Japan)

“It really does allow you to become part of the game in a deeper way,” said Jon Corfino, Vice President of Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood. “This is a game, so there are no rules about going into this queue line, or go this direction - from the moment you walk in and go right or left - you can go explore, and it allows you to collect coins or stamps.”

The innovative bands retail at $40, plus tax, and come in a variety of characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi and Princess Daisy. Guests can find them in gift shops around the theme park or inside Super Nintendo World at a vending machine style kiosk.

Power Up Band at Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

Once a band is purchased, Nintendo fans can run around the land and smash question mark blocks, collect coins and interact with a number of interactive elements and experiences. One of the biggest missions while in Super Nintendo World includes challenges that requires guests to play interactive games to collect four gold keys.

Guests will be tasked with taking down a Koopa Troopa, a smashing Thwomp, a crazy Goomba and keeping a Piranha Plant asleep.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (WKMG)

Once three keys are collected from each of those games with a Power Up Band, guests will then have the chance to play Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown to retrieve the golden mushroom that was stolen from the arch, and rather small villain.

The bands sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood App to show high scores per character team, per day and for all-time. Power-Up Bands also invite guests to enjoy extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach during select times of the day.

The Power Up Bands are useful while outside the park too. Universal said the bands can be used as an amiibo for its corresponding character. For example, the Mario Power-Up Band functions in compatible titles as a Mario amiibo figure on the Nintendo Switch. The theme park said the bands will not be compatible with the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U.

