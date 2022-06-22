Construction ramps up on Universal’s Epic Universe theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction crews are making major headway on Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe.

During a flyover Wednesday afternoon, crews could be seen working on several areas of the park. Some structures have even started to take shape, with at least one including roller coaster parts.

Universal has not said what lands and major attractions will be in the park, but leaders have confirmed that a Super Nintendo themed area will be inside.

A similar land is currently being constructed at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Mario Land construction (McReynolds)

Epic Universe will feature a new theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more and will be located on a 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal’s total acreage in Central Florida.

“It is our single-largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation.

An artist concept of Epic Universe. (Image: Universal Orlando)

The new park will be located a few miles from Universal Orlando’s current theme parks in southwest Orange County, south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard. Universal said the work on Epic Universe will result in hundreds of jobs within the resort and thousands of jobs across Central Florida.

The company said the new theme park will infuse billions of dollars into the Florida economy and create more than 14,000 permanent jobs.

Universal’s other three parks are: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

