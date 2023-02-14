Universal Orlando Resort increasing starting wage to $17 per hour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Employees at Universal Orlando Resort will be seeing a big pay raise starting this summer.

President and COO, Karen Irwin, sent out a letter to employees announcing many upgrades to employee benefits. The change is based on a team member survey, Universal has made moves to better employee satisfaction.

Wages are just one part of our continued focus on building an even better Universal Orlando work experience. We aspire to be the employer of choice in this market, providing an inclusive environment where team members are proud to work, have the opportunity to grow and feel a real sense of purpose and belonging. Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort.

Included in a letter to team members the company said, the wages for part-time and full-time team members will increase with a base pay of $17 an hour. Wages will also increase based on new rates and their time with the company.

Along with a pay increase Universal sets out to improve perks and work conditions by upgrading break areas, back of house restrooms, and more to come.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Irwin also announced that they have increased their “401K match and tuition reimbursement programs, added compassion leave, doubled our parental leave, enhanced family planning benefits, launched the new applause recognition program, and changed Team Member comp ticket availability from block-out calendar to capacity managed based on park attendance.”

These changes are expected to implemented by Jun. 4.

This comes as Disney is continuing negotiations with Service Trades Council Union Wednesday to increase wages.

The union turned down the contract offer that would have given employees a $1-an-hour raise and would have increased the minimum wage to $20 an hour for the next five years. Negotiations over a new contract start Wednesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: