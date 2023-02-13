Florida Disney workers union to begin contract negotiations, again, after rejecting last deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Union leaders will head back to the bargaining table with Disney, in hopes of figuring out a new contract starting Wednesday.

Negotiations are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 9 a.m., at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort, and will go through Thursday.

This latest round of negotiations comes after 95% of the Service Trades Council Union turned down Walt Disney World’s latest contract offer, which would have given employees a $1-an-hour raise, and would have raised wages to a minimum of $20 an hour in the next five years.

Union members told News 6 they are hoping for a $3-an-hour raise in the upcoming negotiations.

Disney officials said the rejected contract included the following provisions:

$20 per hour wage for full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract’s term

Wages for full-time, non-tipped cast members will remain at least $5 above Florida’s minimum wage each year

8 weeks paid child bonding for eligible full-time cast

Nearly 10% average pay increase during the first year

Immediate minimum $20 per hour wage for select roles, including housekeeping, bus drivers and culinary staff

Retroactive pay increase for cast members dating back to October 2022, starting at a minimum of $700 for cast members working 40 hours per week

Union members are welcome to come to the negotiations.

The date for the next contract vote has not been announced.

