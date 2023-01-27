Florida Disney workers’ union expected to reject company’s offer

Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Disney workers’ union is expected to reject the company’s wage offer during a vote next week, according to a release by the union.

In the release, union spokespeople said that all six unions in the Service Trade Council Union — which represents 45,000 workers — are recommending that members vote no on Disney’s newest contract proposal.

Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said the proposal includes the following terms:

$20 per hour wage for full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract’s term

Wages for full-time, non-tipped cast members will remain at least $5 above Florida’s minimum wage each year

8 weeks paid child bonding for eligible full-time cast

Nearly 10% average pay increase during the first year

Immediate minimum $20 per hour wage for select roles, including housekeeping, bus drivers and culinary staff

Retroactive pay increase for cast members dating back to October 2022, starting at a minimum of $700 for cast members working 40 hours per week

“This very strong offer provides our cast members with a nearly 10% average increase immediately and guarantees raises for the next four years with every single non-tipped cast member promised at least a $20 starting wage during the contract, and the majority seeing a 33% to 46% (increase) during that time,” Finger said.

According to STCU, however, the proposed raises would grant a $1 per year increase to wages for most workers, but that increase wouldn’t be enough to pay for many workers’ cost-of-living expenses.

“Rent and other expenses have skyrocketed, leaving workers in a state of emergency,” a union spokesperson wrote. “This offer leaves behind a clear majority of the workforce and would offer only a $1 raise to over 30,000 cast members.”

STCU members are expected to hold the vote on the contract proposal on Feb. 2-3.

