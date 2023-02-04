Florida Disney workers union votes against company’s contract offer

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Disney workers union voted to reject a contract offer from the company on Friday, sending both groups back to the bargaining table.

According to a release by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents about 45,000 workers, 96% of union members voting chose to oppose the wage offer, which would have presented a $1 raise for most workers.

“Disney proposed raises of $1 a year for most workers, but $1 is not enough,” the union announced. “This leaves behind over 30,000 cast members struggling with the cost of living in Central Florida.”

Disney officials responded to the rejection, highlighting the features of the contract proposal.

“Our strong offer provides more than 30,000 Cast Members a nearly 10% on average raise immediately, as well as retroactive increased pay in their paychecks, and we are disappointed that those increases are now delayed,” Disney spokesperson Andrea Finger wrote.

Finger said the contract included the following provisions:

$20 per hour wage for full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract’s term



Wages for full-time, non-tipped cast members will remain at least $5 above Florida’s minimum wage each year



8 weeks paid child bonding for eligible full-time cast



Nearly 10% average pay increase during the first year



Immediate minimum $20 per hour wage for select roles, including housekeeping, bus drivers and culinary staff



Retroactive pay increase for cast members dating back to October 2022, starting at a minimum of $700 for cast members working 40 hours per week



The STCU and Disney are expected to go back to the bargaining table to hash out a new contract proposal.

