NASA to discuss Artemis I mission

Artemis II mission with astronauts planned for 2024

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

NASA's moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off Kennedy Space Center on the Artemis I mission, as seen from Bethune Beach in New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 16, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA will discuss data from the successful launch last year of its mega moon rocket as part of the Artemis I mission.

The space agency will host a teleconference at noon Tuesday.

The Space Launch System rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center in November with the Orion capsule on top.

The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. After a successful uncrewed launch of Artemis I mission in November, the next mission will send a crew to orbit the moon. The third mission will aim to land on the moon.

Artemis II, scheduled for 2024, will send four astronauts into space on a 10-day mission.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

