NASA to discuss Artemis I mission

NASA's moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off Kennedy Space Center on the Artemis I mission, as seen from Bethune Beach in New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 16, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA will discuss data from the successful launch last year of its mega moon rocket as part of the Artemis I mission.

The space agency will host a teleconference at noon Tuesday.

The Space Launch System rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center in November with the Orion capsule on top.

The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

.@NASA will hold a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 7, to provide an update on data analyzed thus far from the #Artemis I Moon mission. This mission was the first integrated flight test of SLS, @NASA_Orion, and @NASAGroundSys.



STREAM AT: https://t.co/kSdpaOlIcY pic.twitter.com/C4GfRj8O7L — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) March 2, 2023

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. After a successful uncrewed launch of Artemis I mission in November, the next mission will send a crew to orbit the moon. The third mission will aim to land on the moon.

Artemis II, scheduled for 2024, will send four astronauts into space on a 10-day mission.

