NASA plans for Orion capsule splashdown off Baja coast Sunday

NASA is planning for a Sunday splashdown off the California coast for the Orion capsule as the Artemis I mission comes to an end.

The Orion capsule flew around the moon for its final time on Monday before accelerating back toward Earth.

Splashdown is aimed for Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Pacific Ocean, around 12:40 p.m. EST. Weather concerns have forced NASA to move the splashdown location down the coast to near Baja, about 100 miles off the coast of Guadalupe Island.

With just over three days left of its mission, NASA said the Orion capsule still has a couple milestones to reach before reentry, such as entry system check-outs and propulsion system leak checks.

“At present, we are on track to have a fully successful mission with some bonus objectives along the way,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager.

The biggest challenge still lies ahead: hitting the atmosphere at more than 30 times the speed of sound and surviving the fiery reentry. The priority one objective is reentry and the condition of the heat shield.

“Orion will travel at around 25,000 mph while reentering Earth’s atmosphere, testing the world’s largest ablative heat shield by reaching temperatures up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit – approximately half the heat of the sun,” NASA said on its blog.

After splashdown, NASA officials will spend about two hours in the water testing heat impacts with the capsule, and then allow the recovery process to begin for the next team.

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. The uncrewed first mission sought to see the Orion spacecraft circle the moon before returning to Earth.

Sarafin said that even as Orion prepares to return, work is already underway at space centers around the country for the Artemis II mission, set to happen in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

