Historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In closing, owner hopes to find new location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, which has stood at the same spot in Orlando since 1948, is closing its doors on the historic location, but the owner hopes the business can find a new home.

Todd Peacock, the current owner of Goff’s, said that his legal counsel has advised him not to speak in detail about the closure.

“What I can say is that Orlando will always be home to Goff’s and God willing, we will be serving Orlando’s finest customers again,” he said.

Goff’s was first opened at 212 S. Orange Blossom Trail by Edwin Goff and was later sold to Peacock’s grandfather, William Truesdell. According to Peacock, it has been with his family ever since.

[TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think it is | Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes | Become a News 6 Insider]

People who live in the area are sad to see the landmark business close its doors.

“It’s going to be bad for the neighborhood because everybody depends on it. I’ve been coming to Goff’s since the 70s,” James McCurdy, a longtime customer, said. “I’m going to miss that, because when it’s open, during the time it’s open in the season, I come here at least three or four times a week.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Peacock posted about Goff’s future on Facebook Tuesday.

“My plan was to continue the legacy. My plan was to create more memories, meet more generations, share in more celebrations. My children’s plans were to one day continue what Mr. Goff started and what you, our extended Orlando family have helped build. But, we also have learned, try as we might, we are not in control. He is. And we have no choice but to trust His purpose for us,” the post reads.

Peacock confirmed that he is hopeful to reopen Goff’s in a new location, but did not say where he is looking or when a reopening might happen.

The ice cream shop has been closed since May 20 when Alfred Jerome Kirkland, 58, set fire to the building, according to police. Kirkland faces an arson charge.

“Whoever did this, set it on fire, deserves everything that he gets,” McCurdy said at the time. “(Goff’s) means everything to this community.”

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The ice cream shop has long served to bring the community together.

At the height of segregation, the original owner allowed both Blacks and whites to order in the same line and continued to do so despite several warnings from the others in town who did not agree with his idea, according to the Goff family.

In 1951, an explosion ripped through the side of the stand causing a small fire and structural damage. Luckily, no one was injured.

The Goff family said they believe the KKK was responsible and attacked their business by throwing a firebomb at the building. The Goffs said it was because they served everyone regardless of their race through the same window.

“You will find decades of notable events that occurred at and around Goff’s archived in newspapers, on television and throughout social media. What you won’t find documented are the countless conversations, experiences and relationships, smiles, tears of joy and sorrow, laughter and hugs that Goff’s has witnessed,” Peacock wrote on Facebook.

It is not clear what ultimately caused Peacock to shutter the historic location.