Orion performs closest fly-by burn near moon before heading back to Earth

Orion performed its closest flyby to the moon Monday, before making its return to Earth.

NASA said the spacecraft flew 79.2 miles above the lunar surface, around 11:43 a.m. Monday.

During the flyby burn, Orion used the moon’s gravity to accelerate back toward Earth.

“The return powered flyby is the last large maneuver of the mission, with only smaller trajectory corrections to target Earth remaining,” NASA said on its blog.

According to the space agency, the spacecraft lost communications with Earth for 31 minutes starting at 11:40 a.m. as it flew behind the far side of the moon.

Orion flew by the moon on Nov. 21 for the first time in 50 years, following the successful launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket roared skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 8.8 million pounds of thrust and hitting 100 mph within seconds. The Orion capsule was perched on top and, less than two hours into the flight, busted out of Earth’s orbit toward the moon.

NASA said Orion is going to splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. The uncrewed first mission hopes to see the Orion spacecraft circle the moon before returning to Earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.