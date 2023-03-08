Universal Parks & Resorts gets rebranding to reflect innovative offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Parks & Resorts announced its rebranding itself to better reflect the innovative offerings the company brings to fans around the globe.

The unit, which is part of Comcast NBCUniversal, will now be called Universal Destinations & Experiences.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” said Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

Universal also said the name change signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences to life in unique and creative ways for new audiences, in new places, and on new platforms in both the physical and virtual worlds.

Earlier this year, Universal announced it would be bringing a new one-of-kind theme park to Frisco, Texas. The company said the small park would cater to families with young children and would feature “immersive themed lands.” In addition, just last month, Universal Studios Hollywood opened its highly-immersive Super Nintendo World to eager guests. The land features immersive games, vibrant colors and the state-of-the-art attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”

Super Nintendo World will open in Central Florida at Universal’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025.

Universal Destinations & Experiences said its portfolio of attractions are designed to create immersive, memorable, and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages looking to take their accommodations and entertainment to new heights.

