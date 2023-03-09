Universal Orlando’s ‘Cinematic Celebration’ nighttime spectacular ends

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration nighttime spectacular has now officially come to an end, the theme park said in a statement Thursday.

The show opened in 2018 as a celebration of characters from Universal attractions and films including “Jurassic World,” “Harry Potter,” and “Fast and Furious.” Films come to life through pyrotechnics, panoramic water screens, lasers, projection mapping and over 120 dancing fountains.

“Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration has ended its run at Universal Studios Florida to make way for a new nighttime show experience that will debut in the future. Stay tuned to UniversalOrlando.com for the latest updates about the destination,” Universal said in a statement to News 6.

Universal Orlando has used its central lagoon and its technology for various events including Halloween Horror Nights.

