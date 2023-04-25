Veterans, their families get into SeaWorld, Busch Gardens free for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens is giving military veterans and their families and friends the opportunity to visit some of its parks for free.

U.S. military veterans can register to receive up to four one-day tickets, one ticket for a veteran and three of their guests, to SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Veteran tickets must be obtained by May 14 and used by July 9.

To get that free admission, eligible veterans must register with SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor military offer and discount program and click on the park they want to visit under the “Veterans” section. Veterans will need to verify their military status to receive the tickets.

Other discounts are also offered at the Waves of Honor website.

Active duty military and guests are already allowed one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three guests per year through the Waves of Honor program.

