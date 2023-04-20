Universal Orlando reveals special perks for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has given its passholder family something to look forward to as soon as next month.

The theme park on Wednesday announced special limited-time perks, including an all-new passholder entrance, dining discounts and more.

Beginning May 1, passholders can enter Universal’s Islands of Adventure through an exclusive entrance from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme park said guests should look for marked UOAP turnstiles at the exit of Universal’s Islands of Adventure and present their annual or seasonal pass with valid photo ID.

Passholders can also enjoy exclusive upstairs dining spaces and exclusive menu items, like Wagyu Beef Sliders at Confisco Grille in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Shrimp and Crab Rangoon at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Also new, passholders will get the chance to see the all-new passholder lounge opening in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Toon Lagoon at Islands of Adventure. New passholder lounge to be located inside former Betty Boop gift shop (WKMG)

The previous lounge at Universal Studios Florida closed late last year. Inside the lounge, passholders can relax and recharge as well as grab their free “Jurassic Park” inspired magnet. Passholders can receive a free UOAP Magnet. Magnet distribution in Toon Lagoon will happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

All-New Exclusive Passholder Magnet available starting May 1 (Universal Orlando)

Looking for a staycation? Universal Orlando passholders can save 45% on select rooms at Universal Orlando Hotels.

Click here to learn more about Universal Orlando passholder benefits.

