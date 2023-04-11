75º

Universal: Poseidon’s Fury set to close permanently

Show at Islands of Adventure closing on May 10

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Poseidon's Fury at Islands of Adventure will close on May 10 (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla.Universal Orlando is set to seal the temple of Poseidon for good beginning next month.

On Tuesday, the theme park confirmed “Poseidon’s Fury” in The Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close for good on May 10.

Universal Orlando said the closure will help make way for exciting new experiences for its guests.

Poseidon's Fury at Islands of Adventure will close on May 10 (WKMG)

The attraction has been at the theme park since it opened in 1999.

The immersive experience allows guests to venture through the ruins of temple of the Greek god of the sea. Once inside, guests find themselves trapped and under the control of the evil dark lord, Darkenon. The attraction ends with an incredible battle between the two gods that includes various lasers, water and fireball bursts and other special effects.

Universal is asking its guests to stay tuned to UniversalOrlando.com for the latest updates about the destination.

