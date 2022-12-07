Universal: Passholder lounge set to be relocated next year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to move its annual passholder lounge come next year.

According to the theme park’s website, the current lounge location at Studio Styles at Universal Studios Florida will close on Dec. 31. The theme park will move the passholder lounge next door to Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando said the new lounge will be located within an area at Toon Lagoon.

The current lounge gives Universal Orlando annual passholders an exclusive place to access concierge services, ask questions, purchase passholder merchandise, relax and recharge.

Universal Orlando plans to share more details about the new lounge in the future.

Click here for more details about Universal Orlando’s annual passholder benefits.

