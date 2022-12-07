New collection of wands appear at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just in time for the holiday season, Universal Orlando has debuted a new collection of interactive Ollivanders wands at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The new collection features 12 all-new wands with one wand exclusive to each of Universal’s destinations around the world. Guests can use the new wands to cast spells and reveal magical surprises with a gentle flick of the wrist at select locations within the lands.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can get their hands on the all-new larch and phoenix feather wand.

“Each original wand within the new assortment pairs a wood type with one of the three powerful cores preferred by master wandmaker Garrick Ollivander from the Harry Potter film series – unicorn hair, dragon heartstring and phoenix feather – and comes with a first-ever ‘wand lore’ insert that details the distinct properties of that specific wand and the attributes of its ideal owner,” Universal said in a news release.

Guests can find the wands at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and online.

