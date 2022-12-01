Universal’s Great Movie Escape gets opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal‘s Great Movie Escape is now scheduled to open its doors to guests on Dec. 9, the resort announced Thursday.

The next-level escape room experiences will transport guests into Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic Jurassic World and Back to the Future films at Universal CityWalk.

“Universal’s entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before,” Universal said in a news release.

Each adventure boasts eight incredibly detailed environments featuring state-of-the-art activities that are randomized, customizable and designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity.

See descriptions about each escape room below.

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

The theme park said tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are on sale now and start at $49.99 per person, plus tax. Pricing varies depending on date and time of visit. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax.

