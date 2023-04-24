Fun Spot’s ‘Mine Blower’ roller coaster retracking project underway

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One of Fun Spot’s most thrilling attractions is undergoing a major refurbishment.

Mine Blower, the only wooden roller coaster in Florida with a Zero-G barrel roll is getting some rail enhancements due to the relationship between Fun Spot America and Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC).

Fun Spot said the refurbishment project will have RMC focusing on the most dynamically loaded sections of the coaster’s track. The company said the goal is to complete the project before the busy summer season and Fun Spot’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The project is the latest project between Fun Spot and RMC.

Earlier this month, Fun Spot Atlanta opened the “ArieForce One roller coaster.”

“Working with RMC on our ArieForce One roller coaster at Fun Spot Atlanta in Fayetteville, Georgia, has been nothing short of incredible. Now, to work with RMC and their 208 ReTrack Solution on Mine Blower is a game changer for our park,” said John Arie Jr., president and CEO, Fun Spot America.

The first-of-its-kind attraction in Georgia sends riders down an 83-degree drop before traveling across 3,400 feet of red and blue track. Riders also experience top speeds of 64 mph and the largest Zero-G stall.

“We are very pleased for the opportunity to work with Fun Spot again and help bring thrills and smiles to their guests’ faces,” said Darren Torr, president and owner of Rocky Mountain Construction.

Fun Spot invites everyone to follow them on its social platforms to view current Mine Blower construction photos, project updates and to learn about the reopening date later this season.

