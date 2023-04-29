Ocala man ejected, killed in Marion County crash; 2 children among 4 others hurt, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Ocala man was killed Friday night in Marion County after crashing head-on into an SUV that had four people inside, two of them girls, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on U.S. 441, south of NW 95th Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was in a sedan traveling southbound while the SUV was headed north. The man crossed the grass median for an unknown reason, the fronts of both vehicles collided and the man was ejected in the crash, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

The SUV’s four occupants — a 45-year-old man in the driver’s seat with a 43-year-old woman, 11-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl as passengers, all of Wesley Chapel — were wearing proper restraints and suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

