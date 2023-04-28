Man drove 150 mph during pursuit, ran red light in Brevard school zone, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A traffic stop in Rockledge turned into a high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds of 150 mph, where a driver blew through a red light in a school zone, according to police.

Jamarian Moreland, 25, was arrested after a 15-mile chase Wednesday, records show.

It began at an apartment complex on Murrell Road, where police said he sped away after officers tried to stop him for a window tint violation. Investigators said Moreland hit an officer’s vehicle as a traffic stop was attempted in the parking lot.

Moreland then drove to Barton Boulevard, where he sped 25 mph over the limit toward U.S. 1, police said. After turning onto southbound U.S. 1, Moreland drove to Eyster Boulevard, where he drove against traffic and sped around 35 mph over the limit toward the school zone outside Kennedy Middle School, according to officers.

Law enforcement shut down the nearby intersection of Eyster and Fiske boulevards as a police lieutenant yelled for children to get back, according to the report.

Police said Moreland eventually made it to Interstate 95 where investigators believe he reached speeds of 150 mph.

As Moreland reached State Road 528, he attempted to enter an on-ramp that would have sent him into oncoming traffic on southbound I-95, police said. Multiple officers used their vehicles to pin Moreland’s in place before arresting him, the report states.

Moreland faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license (habitual offender), aggravated fleeing with injury or property damage and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail on an $82,000 bond amount. His next court date is set for May 25 at 8 a.m., records show.

