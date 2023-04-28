Florida man leaves child in car at kava bar, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A Brevard County man is accused of leaving a child in a running car while stopping in a kava bar for drinks earlier this month, according to the Rockledge Police Department.

Officers responded around 12:16 a.m. April 4 to Flamingo Kava Bar, where they observed a sleeping child strapped into a car seat in a vehicle that had been parked in front of the business for around 48 minutes, according to a police report.

Police found that the vehicle was registered to 28-year-old Sheldon Gleckler, who was shown on surveillance video arriving at the business and entering it while leaving the child unattended in the vehicle, the report states.

Police noted how Gleckler didn’t seem to notice officers assessing the vehicle with flashlights, what they stated was “clear indication that he was not in fact monitoring the vehicle from inside the business.”

Gleckler faces charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle with the motor running. He was booked Thursday morning, given a $2,250 bond amount and released by 5:30 p.m., records show.

