Florida man opens fire on Instacart driver who went to wrong home

No charges to be filed in shooting near Davie

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida man who police say fired shots at an Instacart driver delivering groceries to the wrong home will not face criminal charges.

The Instacart shoppers said they had trouble finding the customer’s home near Davie and were trying to leave the man’s property when he opened fire.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The homeowner said the car was driving erratically and the vehicle ran over his foot.

Investigators later said they could not determine if a crime was committed by either party.

