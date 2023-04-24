‘Why am I under arrest?:’ Woman accused of stabbing 2 at Holly Hill bar

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A woman was arrested after two people were stabbed at a bar in Holly Hill on Saturday night, according to the police department.

In an affidavit, police said they responded to Chris’ Lounge — 1301 Ridgewood Ave. — around 11:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman holding down Rosheen Farrell, 39, who had stabbed two people inside the bar earlier that evening, police said.

Investigators said Farrell had gone up to another woman in the bar and stabbed her repeatedly and a man had been stabbed when he tried to intervene.

During her arrest, Farrell kept screaming “Why am I under arrest?” and stated “It was self-defense,” according to court records. Police said she then “started breathing excessively for an unknown reason” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment following the attack, police said.

Farrell faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is held on bond of $10,000.

