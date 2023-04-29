Pedestrian clipped by truck, hit by another in fatal hit-and-run crash near Rosemont, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man walking along North Orange Blossom Trail near Rosemont was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday after first being knocked down by a different pickup truck that drove away from the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in northbound lanes, north of Rosamond Drive, around 12:10 a.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was walking in an easterly direction and entered the northbound lanes of North Orange Blossom Trail when he was hit by the right-side mirror of the suspect vehicle, which a witness described as either a white or silver Chevy Silverado.

The man, left lying in the roadway after the impact, was then struck by a Toyota Tacoma, troopers said. Its driver — a 76-year-old Apopka man — attempted to swerve to the right upon noticing the man, but the front left of the pickup truck still struck him, the report states.

The Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Apopka man was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to stay anonymous.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

