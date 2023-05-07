Man dead, another injured after motorcycles crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Weirsdale man was killed late Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred along SE 100 Avenue at 11:50 p.m. as the Weirsdale man approached a slower motorcyclist — a 55-year-old man from Summerfield — with both bikers traveling south, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the front of the Weirsdale man’s motorcycle struck the rear of the other. He was thrown off of the vehicle in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The Summerfield man was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Troopers believe neither driver was wearing a helmet in the crash.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

