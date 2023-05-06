3 die, 1 hurt in ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Both drivers and a passenger involved in a “nearly head-on” crash Saturday morning in Sumter County have died, and a fourth person — another passenger — is now hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:56 a.m. on State Road 471, south of South Grade Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a 42-year-old Winter Haven man driving a sedan southbound entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason, striking an oncoming car with three occupants inside. Both vehicles rotated and came to final rest on opposing shoulders.

The Winter Haven man died at the scene, as did the 42-year-old woman who drove the other car northbound, the report states.

The woman’s two passengers — a 54-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, with all three of the car’s occupants described as being from Lima, Ohio — were taken to area hospitals, troopers said. The 54-year-old woman was later pronounced dead, according to FHP.

All lanes were blocked on SR-471 in the area of the crash at last check.

No other information was shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

