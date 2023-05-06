1 dead, 1 injured after gasoline tanker truck explodes in Hillsborough County crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Alabama was killed and a Ruskin man was left with serious injuries in a crash Saturday morning along US Route 41 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2:43 a.m. on southbound US-41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the 23-year-old Ruskin man was driving a sedan and overtook a tanker truck that was hauling gasoline — driven by a 49-year-old man from Montgomery, Alabama — striking the tanker’s rear. The tanker truck “promptly exploded,” traveled to the shoulder and struck a utility pole, the report states.

Fatal crash on US-41 in Hillsborough County (Florida Highway Patrol)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The sedan also traveled to the shoulder and overturned, troopers said.

The Alabama man died at the scene of the crash.

No other details were shared.

Fatal crash on US-41 in Hillsborough County (Florida Highway Patrol)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: