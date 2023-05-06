1 dead, 1 injured after gasoline tanker truck explodes in Hillsborough County crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Alabama was killed and a Ruskin man was left with serious injuries in a crash Saturday morning along US Route 41 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:43 a.m. on southbound US-41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers said.
According to a crash report, the 23-year-old Ruskin man was driving a sedan and overtook a tanker truck that was hauling gasoline — driven by a 49-year-old man from Montgomery, Alabama — striking the tanker’s rear. The tanker truck “promptly exploded,” traveled to the shoulder and struck a utility pole, the report states.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
The sedan also traveled to the shoulder and overturned, troopers said.
The Alabama man died at the scene of the crash.
No other details were shared.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: