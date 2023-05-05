Man dies after crash in Flagler County shopping plaza, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a crash in a Flagler County shopping plaza parking lot Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 5240 E State Road 100, or E Moody Boulevard, just after noon when a sedan traveling east in the parking lot ran off the road and struck a curb, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the sedan — driven by a 57-year-old Crescent City man — then collided with a stop sign.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is an ongoing investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: