Car on State Road 417 bursts into flames during crash in Orange County

A car is engulfed in flames in a crash on SR-417 in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crashed and caught fire around midnight Thursday near a State Road 417 interchange in Orange County, traffic cameras show.

The crash occurred southbound on S.R. 417 near Curry Ford Road, in the area of mile marker 29.88.

Southbound lanes of S.R. 417 were temporarily shut down as drivers were directed along the closest exit ramp away from the crash.

No information about the crash has been shared with News 6.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided to us, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

