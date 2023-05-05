70º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Car on State Road 417 bursts into flames during crash in Orange County

Fiery wreck occurred southbound near Curry Ford Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
A car is engulfed in flames in a crash on SR-417 in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crashed and caught fire around midnight Thursday near a State Road 417 interchange in Orange County, traffic cameras show.

The crash occurred southbound on S.R. 417 near Curry Ford Road, in the area of mile marker 29.88.

Southbound lanes of S.R. 417 were temporarily shut down as drivers were directed along the closest exit ramp away from the crash.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No information about the crash has been shared with News 6.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided to us, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email