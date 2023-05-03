Water main break closes stretch of French Avenue in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A water main break in Orange City closed part of French Avenue on Wednesday.

The water main break has the roadway closed to traffic from U.S. Highway 17-92 to Sumner Avenue.

City officials said just before 10 a.m., crews are working to repair the water main.

No other information has been made available.

WATERMAIN BREAK - FRENCH AVE

There is a watermain break at the intersection of E. French Ave. and USHWY 17/92. E. French Ave is closed to thru traffic from US HWY 17/92 to Sumner Ave. Crews are on site and actively working. We will update with more info as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/yqfgqzyp3w — City of Orange City (@orangecityfl) May 3, 2023

