Water main break closes stretch of French Avenue in Orange City

Roadway closed from US 17-92 to Sumner Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A water main break in Orange City closed part of French Avenue on Wednesday.

The water main break has the roadway closed to traffic from U.S. Highway 17-92 to Sumner Avenue.

City officials said just before 10 a.m., crews are working to repair the water main.

No other information has been made available.

