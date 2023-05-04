Motorcyclist killed on Merritt Island when struck by car, pickup truck, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed Wednesday night in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:40 p.m. on Courtenay Parkway at Catalina Isle Drive on Merritt Island.

According to a crash report, the 22-year-old Merritt Island man was traveling north on Courtenay Parkway when a Dodge Challenger attempted to turn into the southbound lanes from a parking lot and hit the motorcycle.

The man was thrown off the bike and hit by an oncoming pickup truck in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old Palm Bay woman, and the pickup driver, a 19-year-old Merritt Island man, were both uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

