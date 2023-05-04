75º

Motorcyclist killed on Merritt Island when struck by car, pickup truck, troopers say

Fatal Crash happened on Courtenay Parkway at Catalina Isle Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed Wednesday night in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:40 p.m. on Courtenay Parkway at Catalina Isle Drive on Merritt Island.

According to a crash report, the 22-year-old Merritt Island man was traveling north on Courtenay Parkway when a Dodge Challenger attempted to turn into the southbound lanes from a parking lot and hit the motorcycle.

The man was thrown off the bike and hit by an oncoming pickup truck in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old Palm Bay woman, and the pickup driver, a 19-year-old Merritt Island man, were both uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

