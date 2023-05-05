Man killed after car flips over in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was killed after veering off the road in a Brevard County crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m. as the 29-year-old man drove a sedan eastbound on U.S. Highway 192, east of Radar Road, in the inside lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, for an unknown reason, the man lost control of the vehicle and ran it off the road before overcorrecting and traveling across the eastbound lanes in the other direction. Troopers said the sedan then overturned and flipped on its roof near the woods.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

