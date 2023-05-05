Car crashes into Osceola County home, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A car crashed into a home in Kissimmee on Thursday, according to Osceola County officials.

Officials explained that the car crashed into the living room of the house, which was located at 2984 Camino Real Drive.

The driver and another person in the home were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and responding crews tackled a resulting fire, officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire crews are also helping to shore up the house, which suffered structural damage in the crash, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: