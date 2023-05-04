WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Orlando firefighter honored for rescuing deputy from fiery crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday will present an award to an Orlando firefighter who rescued a Seminole County deputy from a fiery crash in March.

The Back to Blue award will be given to Orlando Fire Department Lt. Benjamin Wootson at 2:30 p.m. at the station, located at 78 W. Central Blvd.

According to fire officials, Wootson was off-duty driving his son to a soccer game on South Orange Boulevard near Sanford on March 25 when he witnessed a crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV driven by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Luxon had crossed the center line of South Orange Boulevard, traveled onto the southbound paved shoulder and slammed into a bridge.

The vehicle burst into flames, according to troopers.

Wootson promptly drove to the scene, ensured his son was safe in the car and pulled Luxon out of the burning vehicle, a post from the Orlando Fire Department reads.

Moody will be joined by Wootson, Luxon, Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma at the award presentation.

