Port Orange crash temporarily shuts down intersection near elementary school, police say

Drivers should use Madeline Avenue as alternate route

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The wreck occurred on Willow Run Boulevard at Hidden Lakes Drive, according to police. (Port Orange Police Department)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A crash in Port Orange Friday temporarily shut down a road near Horizon Elementary School, police said in a tweet.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Willow Run Boulevard and Hidden Lakes Drive, according to officers.

No other information, including how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries, has been released at this time.

