Man sentenced to 30 years in Port Orange fatal stabbing during fight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man found guilty in a fatal stabbing during a Port Orange fight has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Donald Perryman, 31, was sentenced on Monday.

Perryman was found guilty of manslaughter at the end of a two-day trial last month.

The 31-year-old stabbed Kenneth Pitti in a home in the 400 block of Leslie Drive.

Police said the stabbing happened during a fight between the two men.

UPDATE: At the conclusion of a hearing this morning, Donald Perryman III was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison, which is the maximum he could receive. At the end of March, a Volusia County Jury found the defendant guilty of Manslaughter with a Weapon. https://t.co/NeXdYyLS9s — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) April 10, 2023

