Man sentenced to 30 years in Port Orange fatal stabbing during fight

Donald Perryman, 31, found guilty last month

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Donald Perryman, 31 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man found guilty in a fatal stabbing during a Port Orange fight has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Donald Perryman, 31, was sentenced on Monday.

Perryman was found guilty of manslaughter at the end of a two-day trial last month.

The 31-year-old stabbed Kenneth Pitti in a home in the 400 block of Leslie Drive.

Police said the stabbing happened during a fight between the two men.

