Man arrested after fight ends in deadly stabbing, Port Orange police say

Donald Perryman, 31, faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crime, Port Orange, Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man is locked up after he stabbed another man to death during a fight, according to Port Orange police.

Police arrested Donald Perryman, 31, Sunday at a home in the 400 block of Leslie Drive.

Officers were called to the home around 9:32 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once they arrive, police said they found Kenneth Pitti had been stabbed.

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police have not said how the fight started or whether the two men knew each other.

Perryman is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

