Bicyclist severely injured in crash in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was severely injured in a crash in Port Orange on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 7:46 p.m. officers responded to the area of Country Lane and Smokerise Boulevard.

Investigators said the bicyclist was transported to the Halifax Medical Center-Daytona Beach.

Officers said the name of the bicyclist has not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation is being conducted by the traffic homicide unit.

Authorities said anyone with information about the crash can call the police at 386-506-5838.