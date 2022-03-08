Rider killed in motorcycle crash in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A person died on Monday after a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Officials responded to the crash at the 1700 block of Dunlawton Avenue at approximately 4:12 p.m.

According to police, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the rider has not yet been released.

The Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information on it, contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jessie Pierson at 386-506-5898 or Central Dispatch.